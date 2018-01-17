PD: Phoenix man accused of burning women with glass pipe and lighter

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man has been indicted for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting and burning four women.

On Friday, a Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted 33-year-old Jonathan Jude Rouzan on 33 counts of kidnapping, sexual assault, and aggravated assault on four women from December 1 to January 3.

Court documents show that the women, one of which was under 15-years-old, suffered violent assaults where they were punched, slammed into walls, choked and burned.

Investigators say all four women were burned with either a glass pipe or lighter on their arms, legs, and buttocks. One victim was sexually assaulted multiple times, and all were beaten.

He was arrested by Phoenix police on January 4 near 51st and Southern Avenues.

Rouzan is being held without bond.