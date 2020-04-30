Whole Foods: Employee at Speedway location tests positive for coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson Whole Foods employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a company spokesman, an employee at the location at 3360 E. Speedway tested positive.
Whole Foods said the employee is in quarantine.
The company released this statement:
I can confirm that a Team Member in our Speedway, Tucson, AZ store has been diagnosed with COVID-19. While we aren’t able to share details out of respect for the privacy of our Team Members, I did want to share the following statement, which you may attribute to a Whole Foods Market spokesperson:
The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member, who is in quarantine.