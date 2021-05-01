Vail district students to have choice to wear mask during outdoor activities

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail Unified School District announced Friday that the face mask policy has been adjusted.

With Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating its guidance on outdoor activities, and taking note from state health officials, as well as parents, the Vail school district has modified its mitigation policy, according to a letter sent to families. Starting Monday, May 3, students will have the option to wear a face mask or not during outdoor activities; however, masks are still required indoors and while riding school transportation for all K-12 grades.

The district says all other mitigation measures will remain in place for the rest of the school year.

Following the cancellation of a school board meeting this past Tuesday, the district is now rescheduling that meeting into two separate sessions this coming week, according to the district. Both meetings will be held virtually.

RELATED:



The first meeting is May 3 at 5 p.m., in which the only agenda item to be discussed will be the district's mitigation policy. The second meeting is May 5 at 7 p.m., there will be no agenda item on the mitigation measures, the meeting will only entail school board business items.

Parents who received the letter Friday and wish to sign up for the virtual meetings, can do so by clicking the link provided in the letter.