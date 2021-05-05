Watch
VACCINE CARDS: What you need to know

Terry Tang/AP
Emily Alexander, 37, shows her COVID-19 vaccination card shortly after getting the vaccine in the parking lot of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The Arizona Cardinals' stadium opened as a vaccination site Monday that will be a 24-7 operation. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)
Posted at 3:35 PM, May 05, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Most Americans are not receiving their vaccine doses from their primary care provider.

Because of that, many people are overlooking submitting their vaccine card to their medical record.

Next time you visit your doctor it is advised that you bring your vaccine card so that they can enter that data into your record for you.

It can save time down the road when you are applying for certain jobs or schools that require vaccination history.

If you don't have a primary care provider, just make sure you are keeping your vaccine card in safe place.

Put it with your passport or with your social security card. Put it in a secure place where you know you can access it at all times.

There are also companies that make plastic holders for vaccination cards.

Medical experts do not recommend laminating your vaccine card because it may need to be updated with booster information in the future and your provider will need to mark that same card.

