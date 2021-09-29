University of Arizona won't enact mask, vaccine mandates after court ruling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN). — After a court ruling threw out an Arizona law prohibiting schools or local governments from requiring masks or vaccines, the University of Arizona isn't making any changes.

Earlier this week, a Maricopa County judge ruled that a set of Arizona laws prohibiting public school districts from requiring masks and colleges from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations was unconstitutional.

Despite that ruling, the University of Arizona says it won't change any of its current COVID-19 policies, which only encourage vaccination and mask-wearing among students and faculty.

A UArizona spokesperson directed questions on new COVID-19 policies to the Arizona Board of Regents, who said none of the states none of the state's public universities have indicated plans to begin requiring masks or vaccination on campus.

"We do not believe the ruling impacts any of the current COVID-related policies at our public universities and the universities have not indicated any plans to change them," a statement from the board says.

RELATED: Marana district lifts mask mandate, TUSD keeps it