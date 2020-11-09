UArizona to shift to online instruction for the rest of fall semester Nov. 23

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona will shut down in-person learning for the fall semester, shifting to remote learnin Nov. 23.

We will continue with in-person instructions this week and next week. These are the final two weeks of in-person instruction this semester. We will shift to remote learning for the completion of the fall semester beginning Nov. 23. — #BearDownMaskUp (@uarizona) November 9, 2020

According to a UArizona tweet, the remainder of the fall semester will shift to remote learning.

UArizona has had students on campus for in-person learning since Aug. 24.