UArizona to shift to online instruction for the rest of fall semester Nov. 23

Posted at 9:11 AM, Nov 09, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona will shut down in-person learning for the fall semester, shifting to remote learnin Nov. 23.

According to a UArizona tweet, the remainder of the fall semester will shift to remote learning.

UArizona has had students on campus for in-person learning since Aug. 24.

