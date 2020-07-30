UArizona announces 'on-ramp' return to in-person classes starting Aug. 24

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona students will start attending in-person classes again Aug. 24.

President Robert C. Robbins made the announcement Thursday morning, describing the process as an "on-ramp" approach.

The UA will offer four class formats in the fall semester: In-person classes, a mix of in-person and online learning, live online courses and self-paced, web-based study.

Officials expect about 5,000 students to start in-person learning on Aug. 24.

In the second week, hybrid classes of as many as 30 people will start meeting on campus, upping the total to 14,000 students on campus.

Starting Sept. 8, the amount of on-campus students is expected to rise to between 25,000 and 30,000.

Dorm move-in will continue as planned, with all students living on campus tested for COVID-19.

"This all depends on the public health conditions and whether students, faculty and staff follow good public health measures to minimize transmission of this virus," Robbins said. "We have a plan, and we have confidence that our students faculty and staff will carry it out, but if we see noncompliance or if the public health conditions require (it) we will shut this down (and return to fully online instruction)."

The return to campus will be voluntary.

"I want to emphasize that we aren't forcing anyone to come back on campus. If you choose to do it, we welcome you, and these are the guidelines that we'll use going forward," Robbins said.