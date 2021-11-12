Watch
TUSD offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 12:32 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:32:04-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics provide the vaccine for anyone age 5 and up, and a booster for anyone 18 and over.

Clinics include:

  • 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13, Palo Verde Family Resource Center, 1302 S. Avenida Vega (Pfizer).
  • 3-6 p.m. Nov. 16, Lynn-Urquides Elementary, 1573 W. Ajop Way (Pfizer).
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 20, Richey Resource Center, 2209 N. 15th Ave. (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson).
  • noon-3 p.m. Nov. 20, Southwest Family Resource, 6899 S. Mark Road (Pfizer).
