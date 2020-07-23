Tumamoc hikers warned that hill could shut down again if they don't wear masks

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is warning Tumamoc Hill hikers that it could shut down the attraction if people disobey the facemask requirement.

The UA, which manages the hill, shut it down from March 18 to May 25 due to the pandemic. As many as 1,000 people walk the hill every day.

Beginning Friday, the UA will start monitoring Tumamoc Hill hikers to ensure they obey the mask requirement and social distancing regulations. If they find that those who walk the hill aren't complying, they could shut down the hill again.

According to Ben Wilder, director of Tumamoc Hill, as few as 30 percent of Tumamoc Hill visitors are following the policy.

"We believe the better approach is to seek to create the conditions where members of our community take this personal responsibility seriously," Wilder said in a statement. "Be mindful of effective but unthreatening approaches you might take in engaging with other members of our community who are not complying with this requirement. Think safety. Wear a mask. Be compassionate. Continue to enjoy Tumamoc Hill."

