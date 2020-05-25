Tumamoc Hill reopens to hundreds of hikers

TUCSON, Ariz. -- It was opening day at Tumamoc Hill and the Desert Laboratory is doing it the safest way possible.

Safety protocol are in place to protect hikers.

“Oh, I think it's wonderful I think Tumamoc is a real treasure for Tucson and is wide enough that I think people can be mindful and do social distancing,” said Sharon Haanstra, hiker.

Signs around the trail tell hikers to just that and stay six-feet away from each other and limit their group size to three people.

However, not everyone on the mountain was wearing masks and it was concerning to one couple who says they will be calling the Desert Laboratory to make sure people follow the rules.

Regardless, regulars like Sharon are happy to be back.

“I love being back I been counting the days,” she explained.

She is not the only one, Cynthia and Araceli are back for the first time in months.

“Well we been walking around the neighborhood lifting weights at home just doing little odd workouts but nothing like Tumamoc,” said Cynthia Ortiz.

From four in the morning to 10 p-m hikers can hit the trail.

Tumamoc suggested if you're at higher risk to hit the trails from 6 to 8 a.m.

