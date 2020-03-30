Tucson Mayor Romero calls for further action on Ducey's stay-at-home order

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is applauding Governor Doug Ducey's "stay-at-home" order Monday, but says it's still not enough.

Ducey announced the executive ordered that calls for Arizonans to remain in their places of residence except for "essential" purposes.

RELATED: Gov. Ducey announces stay-at-home order in Arizona

A previous executive order from Ducey identified businesses that are considered "essential," including health care facilities, grocery stores, pharmacies and much more.

Critics -- including other mayors and lawmakers -- say the list of "essential" services is far too broad and includes hair salons, golf courses and more.

RELATED: Arizona mayors slam Ducey edict keeping golf courses open

“Governor Ducey’s order is a step in the right direction. I urge the Governor to take further action to narrow his list of 'essential' services to those that are truly critical to maintaining public health, safety, and community well-being,” Romero said in a statement. “We do not have the luxury of time to drag our feet on this. COVID-19 is not waiting and neither should Governor Ducey. Every hour we wait will cost us avoidable transmissions and critical medical resources.”