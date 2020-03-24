Arizona mayors slam Ducey edict keeping golf courses open

PHOENIX (AP) — Municipal leaders criticized Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Tuesday over his decision to classify some businesses like golf courses as “essential" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayors of five different cities, including Tucson and Flagstaff, sent the Republican governor a letter Tuesday saying his executive order should not have included golf courses and payday lenders in the definition of “essential services” that cannot be shut down.

They also requested a statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. Ducey has outlined an expansive list of essential services that cities and counties are prohibited from shuttering.

A spokesman for Ducey sidestepped questions about why golf courses were on the list.