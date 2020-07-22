Tucson Comic-Con cancels 2020 convention due to spike in COVID-19 cases

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Comic-Con announced July 8 in a Facebook post that the 2020 convention has been canceled due to the rise of COVID-19 case throughout Arizona.

According to the post, Tucson Comic-Con staff have been monitoring the situation and have weighed out the pros and cons for moving forward with canceling the event that expected over 10,000 attendees, as the health and safety of staff, guests and attendees is top priority.

As a small, family-owned business, we completely understand that you all play an important role in the success of Tucson Comic-Con. From its humble beginnings in 2008, we’ve watched our show grow from a small gathering of just 500 fans in a single-day event to a 3-day regional-sized show with A-List comic creators, celebrity guests and lots of great programming. We wouldn’t have been able to do all of this without all of you, so from the bottoms of our hearts, we thank you all for your ongoing dedication and support! We’re completely heartbroken that we can’t see all of you this year, but we look forward to throwing our most awesome show yet in 2021! Tucson Comic-Con staff

Official dates for the 2021 convention are yet to be announced.