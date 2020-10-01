The Slaughterhouse opens with changes in place to prevent spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you're a fan of Halloween and all things scary, the Slaughterhouse, a popular Tucson attraction, will be open during the pandemic.

“It was more of a how can we open more than a do we want to or not," said Sierra Sutton, the general manager of the haunted house.

However, opening up the Halloween attraction isn't happening with a lack of changes.

While customers will be seeing the spooky Halloween creatures and gory props they enjoy, they'll also be seeing lots of touchless hand sanitizer dispensers and signage reminding customers of safety guidelines.

“There’s going to be tons and tons of things that are going to be different," said Sutton.

Sutton told KGUN9 that along with those changes, there will also be a COVID safety crew walking around disinfecting high touched areas.

She added customers, staff, and even actors will be required to wear masks at all times while on the property.

Another change that was made to the attraction, condensing the haunted house.

"We’re normally five separate haunted houses, four interactive and one zombie shootout walk through, this year we are one giant attraction," said Sutton.

The number of customers who will be able to get a scare will also be different this year with the help of timed ticketing.

“What that means is during every half hour that we’re open, only a limited number of people can enter the property," she said.

The haunted house will open for its first day of the season on October 1, and close on November 1.