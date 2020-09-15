Pima County discouraging trick-or-treating, Halloween parties

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County released guidelines for a safe pandemic Halloween.

The county is discouraging activities including parties with non-household members, carnivals, festivals, door-to-door trick-or-treating, and trunk or treat events.

To replace those activities, the county is recommending online parties and contests, car parades, drive-through events, grab-and-go treat distribution and outdoor meals.

“The entire 2020 holiday season will look different this year,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, Director of the Health Department, said, in a statement. “I encourage everyone to have fun, but do so safely. Regardless of how you choose to celebrate Halloween, it is important to continue to wear facemasks, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer, and follow physical distancing.”

