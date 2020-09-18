What's open during Halloween season? List of events still on

TUCSON, Ariz. — Halloween events are still happening across Southern Arizona, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you're looking for a spooky good time, these events are adhering to social distance guidelines to increase safety:

Apple Annie's (Masks requested)

The popular pumpkin spot in Willcox, Arizona remains open this year. "With plenty of fresh air and wide-open space, it will allow for visitors to select and harvest their own essential produce directly from the fields while maintaining social distance," the orchard said.

Address: 6405 W Williams Rd

Hours:



July 1-Sept 30 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 1-319:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The Slaughterhouse (Masks required)

This year, The Slaughterhouse features one of the longest, continuous Haunted Houses in the world. "It was very difficult to develop and meet COVID requirements, but we made things happen to bring Tucson's favorite Haunt back for the 2020 season!" the venue said. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Address: 1102 W. Grant Rd

Hours/Dates open

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival (Masks required)

The Marana Pumpkin Patch opens on Oct. 3 this year. The farm festival says it will comply with social distancing guidelines. Common areas will be sanitized and cleaned regularly.

Location: 14901 N. Wentz Rd

Hours: Thurs and Friday Noon to 7 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Terror in the Corn (Masks required)

Tucson Terror In the Corn will be open on Oct. 2 at a new location! The maze says there will be more scares, games, and attractions. "We open Friday, October 2nd (and every weekend night through Halloween) and will be adhering to COVID-related guidelines and sanitization and social distancing best practices and procedures."

Location: 9312 W. Rillito Trail

This is an evolving list, if your Halloween event is still happening, email news@kgun9.com.