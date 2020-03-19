Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pima County to vote on closing gathering places

Posted: 5:58 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 20:58:33-04
items.[0].image.alt
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Pima County is set to vote Thursday on a proclamation that would close some gathering places and restrict others.

The proclamation would declare an emergency in the county.

If the vote passes, restaurants within Pima County limits will be made to shift service to drive-thru, drive up, window service, and delivery only.

People will not be allowed to eat or drink on the premises.

Bars, theaters, museums and bingo halls would close outright.

All of those changes would take effect Thursday March 19 at 8 p.m. and last until March 31.

Grocery stores, food banks, hospital cafeterias and airport vendors would not be effected by those changes.

County leaders will vote on the proclamation at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.