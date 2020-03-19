Pima County to vote on closing gathering places

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Pima County is set to vote Thursday on a proclamation that would close some gathering places and restrict others.

The proclamation would declare an emergency in the county.

If the vote passes, restaurants within Pima County limits will be made to shift service to drive-thru, drive up, window service, and delivery only.

People will not be allowed to eat or drink on the premises.

Bars, theaters, museums and bingo halls would close outright.

All of those changes would take effect Thursday March 19 at 8 p.m. and last until March 31.

Grocery stores, food banks, hospital cafeterias and airport vendors would not be effected by those changes.

County leaders will vote on the proclamation at 9 a.m. Thursday.