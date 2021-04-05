Pima County to open Kino Event Center vaccination site April 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new mass vaccination site will open in Pima County next week.

The Kino Event Center, which had served as a COVID-19 testing site since July 2020, will open as a vaccine POD on April 12. The site will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pima County residents can register for an appointment at the new site on Arizona's registration system at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

The site is opening with support from FEMA after some controversy. The state initially rejected FEMA's offer to set up a new vaccination site in Arizona, but Pima County pushed back on that decision.

Last week, the county's Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to reach out directly to the Department of Homeland Security for help setting up the vaccine POD, which Gov. Doug Ducey initially rejected as well.

Ultimately, after assurances from FEMA that the vaccines used at the site wouldn't come out of the state's previously allotted supply nor require additional resources from the state, state health director Dr. Cara Christ and Gov. Ducey cleared the way for the FEMA sites to open at Kino and El Pueblo Community Center.

An estimated 250,000 additional vaccines could be administered at the new FEMA sites.

