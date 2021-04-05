New Pop-Up POD is not FEMA run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County expected Federal pods to be up and running early April at the Kino and El Pueblo Centers.

The county is still waiting for word on when exactly that will happen. Dr. Francisco Garcia told Supervisor Matt Heinz's office that "FEMA and ADHS are still working on the delegation agreement."

A dispute between ADHS and Pima County held up FEMA's offer to set up federal-run pods, bringing in about a quarter million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, at the end of March.

On Monday, Pima County started a county-run regular pop-up pod at the El Pueblo site, which serves at-risk Latino communities.

This is a walk-in POD with one-site registration. El Pueblo can only vaccinate 18-year-olds and up since it only administers the Moderna vaccine, according to Pima County.

The El Pueblo site operates Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., starting with an allotment of 600 doses.