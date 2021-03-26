Pima County now authorized to work with FEMA independently, allowing for vaccine site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County has been authorized to work independently with FEMA, clearing the way for a new COVID-19 vaccine site.

In a press conference Friday, Dr. Cara Christ said a letter was sent to FEMA notifying them that AZDHS is delegating authority to the county.

Christ said the state will not support or oversee the operations. It’s entirely up to Pima County to provide any needed resources.

Earlier this month, the state has rejected FEMA’s offer to bring at least 240,000 vaccine doses to Pima County.

RELATED: Pima County Board votes to ask Biden Administration to help change Ducey's mind

This is a developing story.

Watch the full press conference below: