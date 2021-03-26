Menu

Pima County now authorized to work with FEMA independently, allowing for vaccine site

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Posted at 2:22 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 17:22:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County has been authorized to work independently with FEMA, clearing the way for a new COVID-19 vaccine site.

In a press conference Friday, Dr. Cara Christ said a letter was sent to FEMA notifying them that AZDHS is delegating authority to the county.

Christ said the state will not support or oversee the operations. It’s entirely up to Pima County to provide any needed resources.

Earlier this month, the state has rejected FEMA’s offer to bring at least 240,000 vaccine doses to Pima County.

This is a developing story.

Watch the full press conference below:

