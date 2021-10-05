Watch
Pima County Supervisors vote down school mask mandate, again

Santiago Mejia/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 11, 2021 file photo Joy Harrison instructs her second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, in Oakland, Calif. Public school teachers and staff returning to the classroom in August fueled another impressive month of job gains in California according to data from the California Employment Development Department, released Friday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool,File)
Posted at 1:34 PM, Oct 05, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second time this year, the Pima County Board of Supervisors have decided against requiring all public and private K-12 schools in the county to require masks.

The vote came on a measure introduced by District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz at Tuesday's regularly scheduled meeting.

The first time the board voted on the measure on Aug. 10, several of the supervisors expressed apprehension of the mandate's conflict with state law that prohibits local governments and schools from enforcing COVID-19 mitigation policies. Since then, a Maricopa County judge declared the law unconstitutional. That case is now awaiting an appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Many school districts within the county are already enforcing mask mandates among students including the Tucson Unified School District, Sunnyside Unified School District and Amphitheater.

The board also discussed a vaccine mandate for county employees.

