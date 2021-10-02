Arizona high court to consider case blocking school mask ban

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to hear a direct appeal of a lower court ruling that found new laws banning schools from requiring masks and a series of other measures were unconstitutional.

Friday's high court decision came two days after the justices turned down Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's request to allow provisions in three state budget bills and an entire budget bill to take effect.

The laws will remain blocked until the court hears the case and issues a ruling.

That means schools can continue requiring students to wear masks to prevent coronavirus spread and cities and counties can impose virus-related restrictions.

The court set arguments for Nov. 2.

----

