Pima County Supervisors vote down school mask mandate

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted against a measure requiring masks at all public schools at its meeting Tuesday.

While a majority of the board expressed support for a school mask mandate, supervisors acknowledged the conflict with a state law specifically prohibiting mask requirements in schools.

In voting against the measure, Supervisor Rex Scott criticized the state law, saying state legislators and Gov. Doug Ducey "lack courage."

Nonetheless, the largest school district in Pima County -- Tucson Unified School District -- has already implemented a mask mandate for all students and staff at its schools.

RELATED: TUSD will require masks in schools, in defiance of state law

The board voted 3-2 to oppose the measure, with Supervisors Matt Heinz and Adelita Grijalva in favor and Supervisors Steve Christy, Sharon Bronson and Rex Scott voting against.

The board also voted down re-declaring a state of emergency in the county and voted against requiring vaccinations for county employees, citing similar conflicts with state law.

RELATED: Pima County Supervisors vote down COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees