Pima County sets guidelines for pools to reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. — On Wednesday, Pima County officials settled on guidelines for area pools to reopen.

The county is requiring wellness and temperature checks for employees, possibly extending to vendors and contractors.

Staffers will be required to wear masks and gloves and wash their hands frequently.

There will be optional wellness and temperature checks for visitors.

The county is also requiring that pools do the following:



Physical (and website) signage posting at the pool entrance of public health advisories prohibiting individuals who are symptomatic from entering the premises.

Indoor occupancy limited to 50 percent or lower unless 6-foot physical distance standards can be achieved with higher occupancy.

Clearly marked 6-foot spacing marks at entrances, hallways, restrooms and any other location within the pool area where patrons may queue or congregate.

Physical distancing of 6 feet minimum between deck loungers, chairs and/or tables.

Elimination of self-service stations including water fountains, unless touchless. (Nothing prohibits the serving of bottled water.)

Hand sanitizers available at or near the entrances to the facility, restrooms and in employee work areas.

Sanitize customer areas and high-touched surface areas after each sitting or equipment use with EPA-registered disinfectant.

Implement cashless and/or minimal touch payment methods if possible.

Post documentation cleaning logs on line and make them available upon request near the entrance documenting cleaning of all public areas at least every two or three hours.

Opening dates for pools have not been set. For updates, visit the Pima County pools site.