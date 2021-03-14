Menu

Pima County Fairgrounds to host COVID vaccination site Mar. 17

Posted at 3:57 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 18:59:45-04

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fairgrounds in partnership with the United Community Health Center is offering a COVID vaccination site.

On Wednesday, March 17, between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. eligible groups can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a tweet from Pima County Fairgrounds. Pre-registration is required to get the vaccine at the fairgrounds. To register, click here.

On Thursday, Mar. 11, Pima County expanded its vaccine eligibility to include people 55 and older.

