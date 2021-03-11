Pima County expands vaccine eligibility to people 55 and older

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County has expanded its vaccine eligibility to include people 55 and older.

The county says this is the biggest group of newly eligible people so far.

Most appointments in this phase will be scheduled for April.

"We understand that people will be very eager to register for an appointment as this phase opens up,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department Director. “The challenge will be trying to get vaccine to the most vulnerable people in this group as so many register for their spot in line.”

Front line workers are also eligible.

According to a press release, people are considered a front line essential worker if they work in person, onsite, and in close proximity to the public and work in the following industries:

Food and Agriculture

Manufacturing

Grocery/Convenience Stores (and Carnicerias)

Restaurants/Bars

U.S. Postal Service

Public transit (buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft, taxis)

State and local government workers

As of March 10, more than 323,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pima County, and 130,000 people have been fully vaccinated, according to Pima County.

