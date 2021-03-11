Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County expands vaccine eligibility to people 55 and older

items.[0].image.alt
Google image
A generic image of a needle and medication.
US panel to decide who should get the first COVID-19 shots
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 15:55:17-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County has expanded its vaccine eligibility to include people 55 and older.

The county says this is the biggest group of newly eligible people so far.

Most appointments in this phase will be scheduled for April.

"We understand that people will be very eager to register for an appointment as this phase opens up,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department Director. “The challenge will be trying to get vaccine to the most vulnerable people in this group as so many register for their spot in line.”

Front line workers are also eligible.

According to a press release, people are considered a front line essential worker if they work in person, onsite, and in close proximity to the public and work in the following industries:

  • Food and Agriculture
  • Manufacturing
  • Grocery/Convenience Stores (and Carnicerias)
  • Restaurants/Bars
  • U.S. Postal Service
  • Public transit (buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft, taxis)
  • State and local government workers

As of March 10, more than 323,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pima County, and 130,000 people have been fully vaccinated, according to Pima County.

For information on how to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.