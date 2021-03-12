55 and older eligible for COVID vaccine at UArizona state site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona state-run site announced Friday its now allowing individuals 55 years and older to register for COVID vaccination appointments.

On Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. Arizonans 55 plus can register for appointments as soon as Monday, March 15, according to the university. COVID-19 vaccinations in Phase 1A and prioritized 1B will continued to be vaccinated, those groups includes health care workers, first responders, long-term care workers and residents, teachers and educators and child care workers, and protective service workers.

The UArizona site is working to increase its capacity to 2,500 vaccinations per day by mid-March, according to the University of Arizona assistant vice president of facilities management and incident commander at the site Chris Kopach.

Those who are eligible to make an appointment can call the bilingual phone line at 602-542-1000 or visit the POD online website.

On Thursday, Pima County announced it has expanded its vaccine eligibility to include people 55 and older.