Pima County coordinates with schools to offer free mobile vaccine clinics

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the predominately transmissible delta variant, Pima County is coordinating with schools across the county to offer free mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics on school campuses.

The mobile clinics will be offered at public schools including Vail School District, Marana Unified School, Tucson Unified School District, as well as private schools, according to the Pima County Health Department. Nearly a dozen clinics will be set up at Vail schools from August 7-16, all other schools will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

RELATED: TUSD will require masks in schools, in defiance of state law

In efforts to protect students returning to school, in July, the health department also issued quarantine guidance for individuals exposed to COVID-19, the criteria includes what schools and students must meet regarding virus cases.

RELATED: Pima County issues quarantine guidance for individuals exposed to COVID-19

Since spring, the health department has been working with schools to organize vaccination clinics on school campuses.

“New variants of COVID-19 are more contagious for children, making mitigation practices critical to keeping our children healthy,” said Brian Eller, COVID-Schools Liaison for the Health Department.

RELATED: Pima county’s response to the CDC’s updated mask guidelines

For more information about the county's back-to-school guidance, click here.