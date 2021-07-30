Pima County issues quarantine guidance for individuals exposed to COVID-19

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — With COVID-19 cases rising and the delta variant being predominantly transmissible, the Pima County Health Department has issued guidance following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated mask recommendations.

The PCHD is encouraging individuals to wear a mask in public indoor settings, whether vaccinated or not if a six foot social distance cannot be maintained, according to the health department. It is suggested to those who have had COVID-19 or have had close contact to stay home and away from others.

The county and state health departments are encouraging individuals who have had close contact with COVID-19 to keep their distance from others if they have not been vaccinated until one specific criteria set has been met.

Criteria 1 includes the following:



At least 10 days have passed after your last known exposure to a person with COVID-19; and

You remain symptom-free for that 10-day period.

Criteria 2 includes the following:



At least 7 days have passed after your last known exposure to a person with COVID-19; and

The exposed person has tested negative for COVID-19 and the test was collected within 48 hours of planned quarantine discontinuation; and

You remain symptom-free for that seven-day period.

If an individual is fully vaccinated and symptom-free, there is no need to quarantine, the health department says. Those who may have come in contact with the virus, are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test approximately 3-5 days after exposure and to keep wearing a mask.

A person exposed to COVID-19 may develop symptoms after being exposed. PCHD will follow up to see how the contact is doing, and may recommend they stay home longer. Even if a person meets either above criteria, they should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, continue consistent mask wearing and practice physically distancing for 14 days past their last exposure. PCHD

According to the health department, if an individual meets criteria one or two, they would no longer need to stay home or quarantine.

