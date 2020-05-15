Pima County approves regulations for hotels, resorts reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County is detailing regulations surrounding the tourism industry.

The county's Board of Supervisors adopted a number of new regulations surrounding the reopening of some businesses, including restaurants, pools and gyms.

Now, the county has released details on new protocols for local attractions, resorts and hotels planning to reopen after Gov. Doug Ducey's statewide stay-at-home order expires Friday night.

While initial regulations on these businesses would be enforceable by fines from Pima County health inspectors, the county now says those businesses who show a commitment to the standards "will earn a Pima County Best Practice Pledge badge that can be displayed electronically or physically to provide a visible symbol of the commitment to the community's health and wellbeing," according to a press release.

The county will publicly post those establishments that do not meet its minimum safety protocols online for all to see -- similar to its current practices of health inspections.

The following protective measures apply to all attractions regulated by the County’s Health Department.

Minimum measures for the health of employees, vendors and guests include:

• Wellness/symptom checks, including temperature checks for all attraction personnel, and where possible for vendors, contractors, third party delivery service workers, etc. as they arrive on premises and before opening of an attraction. Patron wellness checks are recommended but not required.

• Cloth masks and frequent hand-washing is required for all staff and volunteers.

Minimum operation measures include:

• Physical and electronic signage posting at the attraction entrance of public health advisories prohibiting individuals who are symptomatic from entering the premises.

• Physical and electronic signage posting at the attraction entrance of public health advisories prohibiting individuals who are symptomatic from entering the premises.

• Indoor occupancy limited to 50 percent or lower unless physical distance standards can be achieved with higher occupancy. Outdoor attractions are also limited in capacity by social distancing and the ability of the attraction to clearly monitor attendance in the outdoor space.

• Attendance by reservation or advance ticketing is strongly encouraged to control guest entry and exit to comply with physical distancing.

• Physical distancing of 6 feet minimum throughout the attraction.

• Clearly marked 6-foot spacing marks throughout the attraction, along entrances, hallways, restrooms and all exhibits. Frequently touched indoor/outdoor exhibits or any exhibit that would not allow physical distancing should be closed.

• Hand sanitizers available at entrances to the attraction, restrooms and in employee work areas.

• Elimination of self-service stations including water fountains, unless touchless. Nothing prohibits the serving of bottled water.

• Sanitize customer areas through-out the attraction with EPA-registered disinfectant, including but not limited to: entry and exit points, and tables or chairs open to the public.

• Post cleaning log documents online and at the entrance documenting cleaning of all public areas (inclusive of counter tops, door handles, waiting areas, etc.) at least every 2 to 3 hours.

The Board-adopted regulations for hotels and resorts are as follows:

Minimum employee, vendor, and guest health and wellness measures:

• Wellness/symptom and temperature checks for all personnel, and where possible for vendors, contractors as they arrive on premises and before opening of a pool.

• Similar symptoms and temperature checks for guests are optional.

• Cloth masks and gloves and frequent hand-washing is required for all staff.

Minimum operation measures:

• Physical (and website) signage posting at the pool or gym entrance of public health advisories prohibiting individuals who are symptomatic from entering the premises.

• Indoor occupancy limited to 50 percent or lower unless 6-foot physical distance standards can be achieved with higher occupancy.

• Clearly marked 6-foot spacing marks at entrances, hallways, restrooms and any other location within the gym or pool where patrons may queue or congregate.

• Physical distancing of 6 feet minimum between fitness equipment, deck loungers, chairs and/or tables.

• Elimination of self-service stations including water fountains, unless touchless. Nothing prohibits the serving of bottled water.

• Hand sanitizers available at or near entrances to the facility, restrooms and in employee work areas.

• Sanitize customer areas and high-touched surface areas after each sitting or equipment use with EPA-registered disinfectant.

• Implement cashless and/or minimal touch payment methods if possible.

• Post documentation cleaning logs on line and at the entrance documenting cleaning of all public areas (inclusive of counter tops, door handles, waiting areas, etc.) at least every 2 to 3 hours.