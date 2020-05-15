Pima County approves regulations for gyms, fitness centers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Gyms are opening in Arizona this week, and in Pima County, they have new public health regulations to follow.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that gyms and pools could reopen across the state on Wednesday, with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation protocols in place.

This week, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved new regulations for gyms and fitness centers opening this week.

According to a news release from the county, these are the temporary regulations gyms will have to follow:

Minimum employee, vendor, and guest health and wellness measures:



Wellness/symptom and temperature checks for all personnel, and where possible vendors, contractors as they arrive on premises and before opening of a pool.

Similar symptoms and temperature checks for guests are optional.

Cloth masks and gloves and/or frequent hand-washing is required for all staff.

Minimum operation measures:



Physical (and website) signage posting at the pool or gym entrance of public health advisories prohibiting individuals who are symptomatic from entering the premises.

Indoor occupancy limited to 50 percent or lower unless 6-foot physical distance standards can be achieved with higher occupancy.

Clearly marked 6-foot spacing marks at entrances, hallways, restrooms and any other location within the gym or pool where patrons may queue or congregate.

Physical distancing of 6 feet minimum between fitness equipment, deck loungers, chairs and/or tables.

Elimination of self-service stations including water fountains, unless touchless. Nothing prohibits the serving of bottled water.

Hand sanitizers available near entrances to the facility, restrooms and in employee work areas.

Sanitize customer areas and high-touched surface areas after each sitting or equipment use with EPA-registered disinfectant.

Implement cashless and/or minimal touch payment methods if possible.

Post documentation cleaning logs on line and upon request at the entrance documenting cleaning of all public areas (inclusive of counter tops, door handles, waiting areas, etc.) at least every 2 to 3 hours.

Click here for the full text of the regulations approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors this week.