TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College will require face masks indoors this semester as COVID-19 cases are spiking throughout Arizona.

The decision comes after the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, and Northern Arizona University announced mask mandates Wednesday, in contradiction with state law.

Pima College says face masks must be worn in all indoor spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance.

Here's the full statement from the college: