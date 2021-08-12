Watch
Pima Community College will require face masks indoors

Greg Bradbury
Pima Community College East Campus
Posted at 9:50 AM, Aug 12, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College will require face masks indoors this semester as COVID-19 cases are spiking throughout Arizona.

The decision comes after the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, and Northern Arizona University announced mask mandates Wednesday, in contradiction with state law.

Pima College says face masks must be worn in all indoor spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance.

Here's the full statement from the college:

Throughout the pandemic, Pima Community College has been committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees while delivering the highest level of educational services possible. Based on the changing health conditions and in alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Pima County Health Department and recent actions by public universities in Arizona, effective Monday, August 16, 2021, we will require face masks to be worn in all indoor spaces where it is not possible to adequately and continuously maintain social distance.

The masking requirement includes classrooms, labs, student learning spaces, offices, meeting areas, and any indoor areas designated by posted signage, and applies to all employees, students, visitors and vendors. We appreciate everyone's continuing understanding and flexibility as we respond and adapt to changing circumstances.

