NAU will require masks in classrooms, labs and indoor and outdoor settings without social distancing

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Northern Arizona University announced Wednesday the school will require masks in all classrooms and teaching and research labs and other indoor and outdoor settings where physical distancing may not be possible regardless of vaccination status to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Arizona State University also announced Wednesday that face coverings will be required inside all classrooms as well as teaching and research labs.

Governor Doug Ducey's stance on schools implementing mask mandates is unwavering, as he doubled down during a recent press event calling mandates unlawful.

"We’ve made it clear there are no mask mandates in the state of Arizona," said Governor Ducey. Over the summer, he signed HB 2898 into law, which, in part, prohibited schools from forcing a mask mandate onto students. The bill goes into effect on September 29.