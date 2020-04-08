People starting gardens to grow their own food

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nurseries are reporting an increase in sales during the coronavirus pandemic. People seem to be starting new gardens or expanding the ones they already have so they can grow their own food.

“I just wish I could grow some toilet paper,” said Gardener Clodah Whitcome.

Clodah Whitcom says her garden also gives her a sense of security.

“I think its always a good time to get into gardening. I enjoy it. Food tastes better and you don’t have to hastle going to the grocery store all the time.”

Other gardeners say it’s a way to avoid potential contamination.

“I’m growing lettuce and kale, a few other things, lettuce especially i don’t trust because i’m not going to cook it so i have to get my own lettuce,” said Michele Lazerow who just recently started her garden.

Harlow Gardens is reporting a 25 percent increase in sales for seeds and vegetable starts. It appears some people are starting to think about new ways to put food on the table.

“We assume that’s the reason we are on the essential business list,” said Harlow Gardens Nursery Manager Debbie Mounce.

Manager Debbie Mounce says if you who want a harvest within the next 4-6 weeks get starter plants not seeds.

She suggests tomatoes and peppers, and says to protect them from the Arizona heat.

“Always give your vegetables and herbs afternoon shade in our climate, sometimes people will construct a shade cloth like what we have above our garden here.”

People we talk to say this good be a positive movement.

“I think a lot of good will come out of it,” said Lazerow.

Another way to come together while being apart.

“I’ll freeze it or can it, but we do share with the neighbors and they share their citrus with us,” said Whitcome.