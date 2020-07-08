New York Times: Arizona is No. 1 global pandemic hotspot

Over the last week, Arizona's explosion in coronavirus cases has made it the No. 1 global pandemic hot spot.

According to the New York Times, Arizona topped the list of states and countries with a high rate of virus spread than any other state or country.

The newspaper's research, which ranks countries and states with the most new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past week -- adjusted for population -- lists Arizona No. 1, with about 3,300 cases per 1 million in population. Florida (2,700) and South Carolina (2,300) follow. Bahrain (2,200) is No. 4.

