Navajo reports 121 new COVID-19 cases as lockdown begins

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 121 new cases of the coronavirus Friday and 16 more deaths as the reservation went into another weekend lockdown.

The latest figures increase the total number of cases to 26,073 and 908 known deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven't been tested.

Studies also suggest people can be infected with COVID-19 without feeling sick.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Residents there are required to stay home from Friday evening until early Monday morning to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The tribe makes an exception for emergencies and essential workers.