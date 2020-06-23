Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health reported 55 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation on Monday, but no additional deaths.

That pushes the total of positive COVID-19 cases to 7,045 with the death toll remaining at 335.

Tribal officials also say preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate about 3,716 people have recovered from COVID-19 with one hospital report still pending.

The Navajo Nation has resumed weekend lockdowns with businesses closed as the number of coronavirus cases off the reservation increases, most notably in Arizona.

The tribe's vast reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.