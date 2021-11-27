Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo Nation reports 50 new virus cases, no deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 5:03 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 19:03:31-05

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 50 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths after tallying 12 fatalities in the previous two daily reports.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths on the sprawling reservation remained at 1,539 on Friday.

Officials say a full report wasn't available because the day is a holiday known as Navajo Nation Family Day.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the holiday is for giving thanks and showing love to parents, grandparents, children and all relatives.

He says the best way to do that is by taking precautions to avoid infections during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!