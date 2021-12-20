Navajo Nation reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe's total to 40,765 cases since the pandemic began with 1,576 known deaths.

Health officials on Tuesday had reported 46 cases and three more deaths on Friday.

Based on cases from Nov. 26-Dec. 9, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory Monday for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has issued a reminder to get the vaccine or the booster as the Christmas holiday approaches.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

