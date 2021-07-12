Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, another 3 deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and three additional deaths.

The figures released by the Navajo Department of Health bring the total number of cases on the reservation to almost 31,096 since the pandemic began. The death toll is 1,361. The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.

The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.

