Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo Nation reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 7:05 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 22:05:14-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's pandemic totals to 31,666 cases and 1,384 known deaths.

Based on cases from July 23 to Aug. 5, the Navajo Department of Health has issued a health advisory notice for 19 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!