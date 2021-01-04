Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo Nation reports 146 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jan 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-04 10:21:26-05

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 146 additional known cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths. The figures reported by tribal health officials late Sunday increased the tribe’s totals since the pandemic began to 23,728 cases and 819 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. The Navajo reservation has been under a 57-hour weekend lockdown that began Friday evening and ended Monday morning. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says he will continue to emphasize the importance of staying home and wearing masks.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.