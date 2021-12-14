Watch
Navajo Nation: 19 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Posted at 7:07 PM, Dec 13, 2021
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's total to 40,519 cases since the pandemic began.

The known death toll remains at 1,562. Tribal health officials reported 23 cases Sunday plus one death.

Based on cases from Nov. 26-Dec. 9, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has issued a reminder to get the vaccine or the booster as the Christmas holiday approaches.

