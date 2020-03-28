Mayor Romero orders closure of 'non-essential' businesses to slow spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero signed a new proclamation Friday of new city orders to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The proclamation orders businesses not deemed “essential,” as defined by Governor Ducey’s Executive Order issued Monday.

The order requires businesses to close from March 28 through April 17, and strongly advise hair and nail salons, spas, barber shops and other personal hygiene services to remain closed during this time frame.

“In the absence of clear statewide direction, we are taking swift action at the local level to protect the health and well-being of Tucsonans. We cannot afford to wait any longer; COVID-19 is not waiting and neither can we. If Governor Ducey is unwilling to take decisive action at the state level, then he needs to untie the hands of local jurisdictions and allow us to make decisions that are best for our individual communities. This is particularly critical with respect to the operations of ‘personal hygiene’ and other services that conflict with CDC social distancing guidelines and could jeopardize public health," Mayor Romero said.

