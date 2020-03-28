Mayor Romero orders closure of 'non-essential' businesses to slow spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero signed a new proclamation Friday of new city orders to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The proclamation orders businesses not deemed “essential,” as defined by Governor Ducey’s Executive Order issued Monday.
The order requires businesses to close from March 28 through April 17, and strongly advise hair and nail salons, spas, barber shops and other personal hygiene services to remain closed during this time frame.
“In the absence of clear statewide direction, we are taking swift action at the local level to protect the health and well-being of Tucsonans. We cannot afford to wait any longer; COVID-19 is not waiting and neither can we. If Governor Ducey is unwilling to take decisive action at the state level, then he needs to untie the hands of local jurisdictions and allow us to make decisions that are best for our individual communities. This is particularly critical with respect to the operations of ‘personal hygiene’ and other services that conflict with CDC social distancing guidelines and could jeopardize public health," Mayor Romero said.
Include below is an executive summary through the proclamation by the Mayor of Tucson:
1. Strongly advises all persons in Tucson to STAY AT HOME except as may be needed to address essential needs (like getting food and prescriptions, traveling to work if employed in an Essential Function, and getting some exercise and fresh air);
2. Orders all businesses and establishments that are not Essential Functions (as defined by the Governor’s Executive order issued Monday) to close to the public, effective 8 a.m. Saturday, March 28 through Friday, April 17.
3. Strongly advises that certain businesses and establishments that the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-12 defines as “essential functions” also close to the public, because those businesses and functions are not in fact critical or essential during this pandemic emergency and involve human interactions that conflict with Social Distancing Requirements and CDC guidance on social distancing. Specifically, the following businesses are advised to close to the public: hair and nail salons, spas, barber shops, and other “personal hygiene services.”
4. Strongly advises that all persons, at all times, practice and adhere to Social Distancing Requirements, even when engaged in Essential Functions; and encourages all businesses, including those providing Essential Functions, to allow their employees to work from home through telecommuting or other means to the greatest extent possible in order to limit the gathering of employees at the work site.