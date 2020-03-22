Businesses, establishments required to close in local emergency

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero declared a local emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The proclamation took effect March 17 and continues to March 31.

Although, many businesses and establishments have closed their doors for the remainder of March some businesses are still open, but are prohibited to allow the public to use or occupy the premises.

Businesses and establishments ordered to close include; all restaurants, food courts, coffee houses, cafes, retail food facilities, which are prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on the premises. The public is not allowed to enter or remain on the premises to eat or drink.

However, those said businesses and establishments are encouraged to offer food and beverages using take-out, delivery, curb-side, and drive-thru services. Any facility that does not have the ability to offer drive-thru or window service may permit the public to pickup food and beverage orders.

The proclamation only requires establishments and similar businesses to close that allow use and occupancy by members of the public, which falls under Section 2.

According to the city of Tucson proclamation those establishments and businesses under Section 2 include:

Bars, taverns, brew pubs. breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, and other similar businesses and establishments that serve alcoholic beverages or liquor for consumption on-site.

Theaters, cinemas, indoor and outdoor performance venues.

Museums

Gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports and exercise facilities, exercise studios, yoga and barre studios, and any other similar businesses.

Bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing or jumping and bouncing facilities, skating rinks, and similar recreational or entertainments facilities.

Any businesses that do not fall into that section that have been ordered to close should still be taking precautions to protect their staff and guests, according the Pima County Health Department. Businesses that are not required to close; the public is encouraged to take actions to protect themselves including; washing hands often, avoid close contact with people who are sick or are at high-risk of getting risk, and avoid touching eyes and mouth and nose area.

According to the city of Tucson proclamation Section 3 restrictions forced by Section 2 do not apply to businesses and establishments include:

Grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, or other similar businesses or establishments.

Pharmacies and drug stores.

Food banks or food pantries.

Cafeterias, commissionaires and restaurants located within a health care facility, nursing homes, shelters, group homes, places of worship or similar facilities.

Cafeterias, commissionaires and restaurants located in a institutions of higher learning.

Vendors and concessionaires located in the Tucson International Airport.

Banks and financial institutions

Any other establishments not listed in Section 2.

The Pima County Health Department says sick employees should stay home, send employees home who become ill or arrive ill, clean high-touch surfaces and provide disposable wipes, wash hands often, cover sneeze and cough, and keep work areas clean.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said the city will shut down public gathering spaces Tuesday, declaring a local emergency.

In response to the Coronavirus outbreak Pima County Supervisors ordered the strictest closures of any local jurisdiction.

Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield declared a local emergency Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Ed Honea of the Town of Marana declared a local emergency Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

March 19, 2020

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is calling up the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, halting elective surgeries and closing businesses in areas with known cases of COVID-19.

March 16, 2020

The Trump administration’s coronavirus task force has announced strict new guidelines in an effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

March 15, 2020

Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a statewide closure of Arizona schools.

March 13, 2020

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is issuing an executive order to eliminate federal student loan interest.

March 13, 2020

President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency, according to a press release from the White House.

March 11, 2020

Governor Doug Ducey declared a state public health emergency in Arizona in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

March 11, 2020

World Health Organization publiclyexternal icon categorized COVID-19 as a pandemic.

January 31, 2020

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a public health emergency for the U.S., according to U.S. Department of Public Health and Human Sevices.

January 30, 2020

The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency concern, according WHO.