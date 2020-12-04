Menu

Inmate dies of COVID-19 at Tucson federal prison; second in two days

The Arizona Department of Corrections has picked a new company to provide health care at its 10 state-run prisons.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Dec 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-04 13:46:39-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Another COVID-19-infected prisoner died Thursday at the federal prison in Tucson.

Derrick Howard, 51, previously tested positive for COVID-19. On Oct. 26, he was transported to a hospital for treatment. He died Dec. 3.

It's the second death announced at the prison in Two days. On Thursday, officials announced the death of 66-year-old Stanley Carr at USP Tucson, who had been on a ventilator for weeks.

Howard was serving a 60-year sentence after being convicted in the Missouri district of possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice, use of an interstate commerce facility with intent to commit murder-for hire, and threatening to kill the assistant United States Attorney.

He had been in custody at the Tucson prison since Nov. 8, 2019.

