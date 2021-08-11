Heinz on why he left meeting: 'I'm way beyond frustrated at this point'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz explained Wednesday why he abruptly left a Tuesday Pima County Supervisors meeting.

Heinz, who works as a doctor, left a meeting after his proposed measures to slow the COVID-19 spread failed. He later returned.

The board voted against compelling county employees to vaccinate and reinstating a mask mandate.

Heinz took to Twitter Wednesday to explain his frustration:

People watching the Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday noticed my frustration for the lack of action taken to stop the spread of the delta variant. I work in hospital and night after night am confronted with extremely sick people…



Patients intubated, on ventilators, who many times still perish from drowning in their own respiratory secretions…That’s what COVID does - it is an awful disease. & the thing is: these cases are preventable. We know how to stop the spread of COVID and we have the tools to do so.



So yeah, I’m way beyond frustrated at this point. I’m enraged. The answer is so simple: wear a mask in public and get vaccinated.



And for those of you who refuse, and are unlucky enough to get an acute case, don’t worry, I’ll treat you with dignity when you end up in the hospital as one of my patients, and will do everything I can to save your life. Matt Heinz

