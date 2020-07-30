Gov. Ducey to provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30

TUCSON, Ariz. — Gov. Doug Ducey will give an update on COVID-19 in Arizona at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Ducey will appear with Dr. Cara Christ and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire at the Arizona Commerce Authority Conference Center, 100 N 7th Ave. in Phoenix.

Last week, Gov. Ducey left it to local leaders to determine when school campuses would reopen to students and extended the closure of bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks, nightclubs and tubing indefinitely.