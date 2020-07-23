Gov. Ducey to hold 3 p.m. news conference on COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Gov. Doug Ducey will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona at a 3 p.m. news conference Thursday.

The governor, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire will conduct the briefing.

The announcement comes as thousands of COVID-19 cases in Arizona are confirmed daily, though a slight drop in hospitalizations shows hope for a downward trend. On Thursday, the AZDHS reported 89 new deaths and more than 2,300 new cases as the total number of deaths passed 3,000.

Reports also say Gov. Ducey is open to pushing back the start date for Arizona schools -- potentially past Labor Day. The currently scheduled start date is Aug. 17.

