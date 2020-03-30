Menu

Gov. Ducey ends school year for Arizona students

Posted: 8:10 AM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 11:23:09-04
TUCSON, Ariz. - The 2019-2020 school year is over for Arizona students.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that schools will remain closed through the end of the school year.

On March 27, Ducey signed legislation to support several education measures, including supporting schools during closures, require learning opportunities for students to continue, and ensure teachers and staff see no disruption in pay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new legislation also waives requirements for schools to make up for lost school days over the summer.

Until Monday's announcement, schools in Arizona were ordered closed until April 10.

